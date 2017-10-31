The creative minds behind the Kips Bay Decorator Show House in New York are going south this year with the opening of a Florida show house in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Nov. 25.

For nearly half a century, top interior designers have come together in raising more than $22 million for the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club of New York, which provides young people with educational and developmental programs in the city. The Florida iteration, which will be open to the public through December 19, will benefit both Kips Bay in New York and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County.

“I have seen firsthand the invaluable opportunity that the Kips Bay Decorator Show House offers for putting forth new talent and sharing the expertise of established designers,” remarked designer Bunny Williams, who is the show house’s honorary chairperson. “Exploring new communities like Palm Beach is an exciting chapter for this treasured organization that does so much good.”

The designer showcase will occupy Villa Belmonte, a two-story Twenties Mediterranean-style home with each room custom-outfitted by designers including Caroline Rafferty, Christopher Drake and Will Steele as well as locally based designer Amanda Lindroth.

“We are looking forward to how these industry leaders dial up the design of each space with beautiful trends, new ideas and clever solutions,” added Williams.

For Lindroth, who is appointing the grand home’s dining room in faded pink and mint green, Palm Beach is a natural fit for this type of event. “Palm Beach has been very looked after and loved by the people who live there for many, many decades,” she explained. “It’s a fantastic thing [to have the Show House in Palm Beach] and says a lot about the design community there, which is pretty much on fire right now.”