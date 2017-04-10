Kylie Jenner isn’t over being on television just yet. The 19-year-old has reportedly landed her own docuseries, a spin-off of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” that’s aptly titled “Life of Kylie.”

The eight-part series will follow Jenner as she balances her cosmetics business with her celebrity and spending time with her family and friends, including Jordyn Woods. It is slated to premiere this summer and will be produced by Bunim/Murray Productions and Ryan Seacrest Productions.

“The last couple years have been such an incredible journey with the support of my fans,” Jenner said in a statement. “This show will allow me to give them a peek inside all of the exciting things I am working on as well as some personal time with friends.”

“Kylie’s beauty, business savvy and fashion icon status have made her one of the most famous and successful young woman on the planet,” said Jeff Olde, executive vice president of programming and development at E!, in a statement. “Kylie has achieved so much at such a young age and we know the E! audience will be thrilled now that she is ready to share an inside look at her everyday life.”

It’s unclear just how much more of her everyday life Jenner will share, as she’s already highly active on social media. She currently has over 90 million followers on Instagram.

It’s also unclear if or how “Life of Kylie” will affect Jenner’s role on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” Can viewers expect more overlap between the two shows or none at all? And more pressing, will Jenner’s sister, Kendall, finally open up about the Pepsi debacle?

Judging from the title of Jenner’s show, probably not. Still, the question remains.

