The opportunities to dine al fresco and sip your summer beverage of choice are dwindling, with Labor Day upon us and fall weather just around the corner. Should your long weekend plans find you in need of one final summery cocktail, the team behind New York’s seasonal outdoor bars Grand Banks and Pilot share their pick for a Labor Day weekend drink, below.

Restaurateurs: Alex and Miles Pincus of Grand Banks and Pilot

The Cocktail: Spirit Animal, with light rum, Aperol, coconut, lemon, strawberries

Recipe:

Muddle three pieces of strawberry in a cocktail shaker.

Add:

1/2 oz. lemon juice

1 oz. pressed coconut milk

1/4 oz. Aperol

2 oz. light rum

4 oz. scoop of crushed ice

Shake vigorously.

Strain into glass with rocks ice and garnish with a strawberry.

