Lady Gaga is stacking up her summer schedule. Before embarking on the Joanne World Tour in August, the pop star will kick off the summer installment of Bud Light’s 2017 Dive Bar Tour.

Gaga partnered with Bud Light for its first-ever Dive Bar Tour back in October before the release of her 2016 “Joanne” album. The three-date circuit found the singer performing in dive bars for an intimate crowd of a few hundred people, posing a stark contrast to her characteristically splashy sets while also paying homage to her early days playing in downtown New York City bars.

The tour was a hit with Gaga’s fan base and today, she announced that she will team up with Bud Light once more for an encore performance.

The #DiveBarTour was so much fun I had to make one more stop before the #JOANNEWorldTour. See you at a secret location on 7/13! 🍻 @BudLight A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Jun 29, 2017 at 6:15am PDT

But as Gaga has preparations to make before her own 60-date world tour, she will only make one stop on Bud Light’s installment this time around. After kicking off the Dive Bar Tour on July 13, Gaga will pass the torch to two new artists, who have yet to be named.

Earlier this month, Gaga partnered with Starbucks to raise money for her Born This Way Foundation and the Channel Kindness project. Under the partnership, Starbucks donated 25 cents from the sales of four selected drink offerings.

“We’re healthier and happier when we live our lives with compassion,” Gaga said in a statement. “Our communities are stronger when we treat one another with generosity and respect.”

