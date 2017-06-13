Cool down for a cause at Starbucks this month.

The coffee retailer has announced a partnership with Lady Gaga whereby a portion of profits from their “Cups of Kindness” iced beverage collection will be donated to the singer’s Born This Way Foundation and the Channel Kindness project.

Beginning today through June 19, the Seattle-based company will donate 25 cents from each sale of the four colorfully named refreshers including Violet Drink, Pink Drink, Ombré Pink Drink and Matcha Lemonade at participating stores in the U.S. and Canada.

“We’re healthier and happier when we live our lives with compassion,” said Lady Gaga in a statement. “Our communities are stronger when we treat one another with generosity and respect.”

Proceeds of the low-calorie drinks will benefit programs supporting overall wellness, empowerment and improvement of mental health resources for young people. Starbucks has committed to contributing a minimum of $250,000 to the Born This Way Foundation through the partnership.

Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, is now among celebrities including Oprah Winfrey and Alexander Wang who have forged partnerships with the java giant.