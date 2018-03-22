New York designer LaQuan Smith is offering a behind-the-scenes look at two of his latest collections in a new short film by streaming platform Tidal. In the video, Smith, who was one of 10 designers asked by Marvel Studios to create one-of-a-kind pieces for “Black Panther,” opens up about his creations for Marvel, his fall show and his hopes for more diversity and inclusion in the fashion industry.

The video is the latest from Tidal, whose growing list of exclusive fashion content has so far included live streams of Rihanna’s Fenty Puma spring 2017 show and Kanye’s Yeezy Season 3 collection. “LaQuan Smith: Behind the Design” is available for streaming now via Tidal and from the link below.

