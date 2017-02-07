Lifetime is heading to New York Fashion Week.

The network is partnering with Milk Gallery on a two-day photography exhibit featuring works by New York-based photographer and director Christelle de Castro.

The project is part of a greater effort from Lifetime to play a larger role in cultural conversations, increase its presence in the fashion world and change the way women are represented in media. The exhibit, titled “Behind the Seams,” was commissioned by Lifetime. It showcases some of the women who are responsible for the behind-the-scenes of fashion week — cobblers, manicurists and security guards, to name a few.

“Across fashion week, everybody focuses on the incredible clothes and the incredible designers,” Amanda Hill, chief marketing officer of A+E Networks said. “We wanted to really highlight the stories of possibility around the women who are the architects, who are the people that support and drive those incredible designers and those ones that don’t really get talked about and aren’t mentioned.”

The exhibit is just one facet of the network’s baptism into New York Fashion Week. Lifetime will also be sharing fashion-themed video content online and on-air, and is promising “exclusive new content showcasing the world of fashion.” Hill explained that the network plans to follow “a few designers over the course of fashion week.” A representative later listed Georgina Chapman, Nina Garcia, Zac Posen, Anne Fulenwider and Aya Kanai as those the network plans to follow.

Milk JamRoom will host a special performance session featuring artists from Lifetime’s “The Pop Game” series, as well as an appearance from musical icon Timbaland.

“I’m a huge believer in the fact that there’s this incredible intersection between music and fashion,” Hill said. “If you think a little bit about what Lifetime does, it’s a lot about fashion, but we’re really strong on the music side.” She added that Timbaland, who is currently on “The Pop Game,” was a natural fit.

“Behind the Seams” will show at Milk Gallery on Feb. 16 and 17 from 12 to 6 p.m.