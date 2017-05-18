Italian fashion designer Lucilla Bonaccorsi is well-versed in creating dramatically feminine gowns of layered organza and lace for brides around the world, but the creative designer of Luisa Beccaria is preparing for her own nuptials.

The daughter of Beccaria and Sicilian aristocrat Lucio Bonaccorsi celebrated her engagement to Filippo Richeri Vivaldi Pasqua in Milan on Tuesday night with an intimate party at the family’s first restaurant venture, LuBar.

As a live band played, guests danced under a canopy of twinkling lanterns and cascading flowers. “This is one of the happiest evenings of my life,” gushed the 30-year-old. “There is no greater feeling than being in and surrounded by love and [we] cannot wait for our wedding celebrations in Sicily next month.”

After getting engaged in early March, the couple will tie the knot at Bonaccorsi’s family’s estate on the Mediterranean island and she will be wearing a bespoke gown from her mother’s label.