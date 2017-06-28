MILAN – Patrizio Bertelli is saying “yes” to another America’s Cup.

The Prada chief’s team Luna Rossa will take part in the next edition of the prestigious sailing race. “This is only a starting point,” said a Luna Rossa Challenge spokesman. “We will now start to build the team and define with the defender the rules, the boats and the number of regattas.” The location and the dates of the next America’s Cup, the 36th, are still to be confirmed.

“The America’s Cup is a challenge between yacht clubs. The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron, represented by Emirates Team New Zealand, is now the defender [having just won the 35 th edition of the Cup]. The first challenger, the Circolo della Vela Sicilia, represented by Luna Rossa Challenge, becomes Challenger of Record; together with the defender they will agree on the conditions of the Cup, the Challenger Selection Series, the location and so forth,” explained the spokesman.

The New Zealand team raced to victory over Oracle Team USA on Monday in Bermuda.



This is a return to sea for Luna Rossa and its sixth challenge, but fifth race, as the team in 2015 withdrew from the competition in disagreement with the overturning of rules unanimously adopted throughout the previous year by the Oracle Team owned by Larry Ellison.

The Luna Rossa team was established in 1997 by Bertelli, an avid sailor, with the original name of “Prada Challenge for the America’s Cup 2000.” The team won the Louis Vuitton Cup — the challengers’ selection series — in 2000, with a record of 38 victories over 49 races. It also competed in 2003 and in 2007, when it reached the Louis Vuitton Cup final.

The sleek silver and red yacht over the years helped boost the brand’s visibility and retail sales, with Luna Rossa-branded accessories and apparel collections, featuring high-tech fabrics tested by the sailing team.

In 2015, Prada brought its Luna Rossa AC72 catamaran to Milan. The 72-foot sailboat, which was among the finalists of the America’s Cup in San Francisco in 2013, has been installed in the Aero-Naval hall of Milan’s Museo Nazionale della Scienza e della Tecnologia [the city’s Science and Technology Museum]. The catamaran had been transported from Cagliari, Sardinia, and re-assembled in the museum, where it is still on display.