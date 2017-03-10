It’s March Madness, but of the artistic variety.

Art Basel may not kick off until March 23, but the whole month is bursting with events. From satellite fairs Art Central and Asia Contemporary Art Show running alongside, countless cocktail parties, exhibition openings and private dinners, the social calendar during this month is always turned up a notch.

Renowned artists including Christo, whose recent works include “Floating Piers,” Takashi Murakami and Cai Guoxiang of “Skyladder” fame are due to land in the city soon, joining a bevy of celebrities including Charlize Theron, Charli XCX and Michelle Yeoh.

“I’m super excited,” said Nicolas Bos, chief executive officer of Van Cleef & Arpels. “I think that in the last few years it has invented itself as a true cultural destination of creation and contemporary art originally from what was a commercial art fair.”

Bos was at the Asia Society on Wednesday with visual artist and occasional Lady Gaga-collaborator Robert Wilson. The brand brought its “L’Arche de Noé” (or “Noah’s Ark”) installation over from Paris for the month, getting a head start on all the fuss. During Basel itself, Van Cleef & Arpels will be hosting a luncheon with the Chinati Foundation to discuss upcoming performances from Benjamin Millepied’s L.A. Dance Project.

Just next door, Pacific Place mall was in the midst of setting up “BIT.FALL,” a piece by German media artist Julius Popp. From March 13 to April 6, the 30-foot-tall installation will display a curtain of individual water droplets programmed to spell out trending buzzwords for a fraction of a second.

On March 17, London’s Gazelli Art House is taking over the Joyce store with pieces from artist couple Charlotte and Philip Colbert, which will be available for purchase after the party. Shanghai Tang Mansion is getting a makeover, too, and will be transformed into a Suzhou-inspired garden as part of a large floral installation by artist Kirk Cheng.

“Godfather of Brit Art” Michael Craig-Martin will unveil a new sculpture at the The Peninsula hotel on March 20. Separately, the Hugo Boss Asia Art Award, which honors emerging Asian artists, also marks its third year. It is teaming up with the Rockbund Art Museum for a cocktail on March 22 at The Pawn to celebrate the winner.

Audemars Piguet will be hosting a VIP event the following evening, the same night as the Davidoff Art Initiative’s party. In years past, Davidoff has invited R&B crooner Craig David and Dita Von Teese to thrill partygoers, although this year’s performer still is under wraps. The next night DFS will be hosting a party until late at the hipster-favorite Potatohead lounge.

Rounding out the busy month, the Amfar Gala returns to the storied Shaw Studios on March 25, this time with Theron as co-chair. Charli XCX and Mark Ronson will be performing. Kenneth Cole, Yeoh, Michelle Rodriguez, Yuz Museum founder Budi Tek and Harry Winston ceo Nayla Hayek are all scheduled to attend.