Margot Robbie is throwing it back to the Nineties for the 2018 Academy Awards. The actress, who this year received her first Oscar nomination for her part in “I, Tonya,” has been drawing inspiration from Nineties-era supermodels, according to stylist Kate Young.

“This whole press tour we’ve been doing this Nineties supermodel theme, which is really fun in terms of fashion,” Young said ahead of tonight’s show. “It was originally inspired by that Versace tribute show. There’s a ton of imagery of Carla Bruni and Tatjana Patitz and Claudia Schiffer running around at Met Balls in evening gowns and when you look, they all wear this super minimal Nineties brownish tonal makeup that feels so modern right now.”

Young and Robbie first worked together at the 2016 Oscars, to which Robbie wore a gold metallic Tom Ford dress. For tonight’s look, the two chose a white dress by Chanel with a matching bag and jewelry, aligning with the Nineties mood they’ve been creating.

“I always want [the Oscars look] to be a little bit grand and a little iconic and something that’ll stand the test of time when you look at that photo in 10 years,” Young continued. “I don’t want the Oscars dress to ever be a joke. Sometimes we do funny stuff, fashion doesn’t have to always be so serious, but in this case, I think it’s good for it to be a little more serious than usual.”

The stylist said she spent the weekend making “museum visits” in search of the right diamonds to pair with Robbie’s Chanel gown before the final fitting, which took place on Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles.

“These last few months, I don’t know that I’ve ever done so many looks for someone in my entire life,” said Young, referring to Robbie’s Nineties-inspired press tour looks. “We didn’t get to the point where she was just wearing black turtlenecks and skirts everyday ’cause she couldn’t bear another outfit. She’s working the looks every day — and enthusiastic about it. Like, ‘I wore this and nobody took my picture, we need to find another time for it,’ which is really as a stylist, that’s like the greatest thing you could ever hear. It means that it’s meaningful to her, she’s enjoying it, she cares and she’s down.”