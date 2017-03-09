Marni will unveil Marni Playland during the upcoming Milan Design Week, running April 4 to 9.

The brand will transform its showroom on Viale Umbria in a playground filled with objects and sculptures showing a playful design inspired by children’s toys.

The space, which will be open to the public, will be decorated with multicolor wheels, cones to stack rings, baskets, as well as chairs and stools, all handcrafted by a group of Colombian women using their traditional artisanal skills. Metal, painted wood and woven PVC are among the materials worked to craft the pieces.

A part of the proceeds from the sales of the limited-edition objects will be destined to Marni parent company OTB’s Only The Brave Foundation, which, through this initiative, will benefit the Italian Piccolo Principe Association. The nonrofit institution operates a center hosting children aged up to five years old close to Varese, in the Lombardy region.

The brand’s initiative is in line with the path traced by Marni’s founding Castiglioni family, which exited the company in October. During last year’s Milanese furniture and design trade show Salone del Mobile, the brand turned its multifunctional space into a ballroom named Marni Ballhaus, inviting visitors to discover cumbia, an ancient Colombian dance. Products handcrafted by Colombian women were also on sale during the week.