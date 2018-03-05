Tonight marks a milestone for Mary J. Blige. The R&B legend, who has nine Grammy awards and a whopping 31 Grammy nominations to her name, is making Oscars history. Tonight, she’s up for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “Mudbound,” as well as Best Original Song for “Mighty River,” making her the first person to be nominated for an acting award and an award for best original song at the same Oscars.

For the momentous occasion, Blige and stylist Law Roach chose a custom Atelier Versace gown. The two had received sketches from a “few designers,” including multiple sketches from Versace, before settling upon the white dress Blige wore tonight.

“Versace knows how to dress a woman and they know how to dress a woman with curves,” said Roach via phone on Friday afternoon. “I’ve worked with them time and time again, but the way they take care of a woman’s waist and accent the hips and the bust, I’m always comfortable with Versace because it just works. They’ve done this for so many years and they get it.”

Roach said Blige’s two nominations didn’t directly impact his process for putting together her look, as he’d “try to do the best in bringing the most options and the most fabulous ones” either way. He added that Blige, whose career spans almost three decades, is generally hard to read during fittings.

“I think where Mary is at, she’s been around and relevant for so many years that she’s seen so many dresses,” Roach shared. “She really doesn’t give too much of a reaction at first, she’s very much like, ‘Let the fitting be over and then let’s have a conversation about it and let me tell you what I love.’ But I will say the Versace did get quite the reaction, so really happy about that.”

Roach has been known to deliver time and time again and Blige trusts that he’ll continue to do so. “We’ve gotten to a place where she knows that I’m gonna fight for her to get the best thing and try to do the most amazing looks,” he said. “It’s really fun, it’s not a lot of pressure, it’s not a lot of stress. Just cool, laid-back, easy breezy.”