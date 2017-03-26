Chillhouse, a newly opened café-spa in Manhattan’s Lower East Side, caters to the multitasking New Yorker who is in a rush to relax. “The idea of going to a spa stresses me out,” admits owner Cyndi Ramirez. “It’s a two-hour commitment to do this whole thing.”

So Ramirez — who is also a partner in the hospitality group behind The Garret bar — created an airy urban retreat at 149 Essex Street that offers Instagram-worthy drinks like a goldenrod Ube-Bey Latte (yam, ginger and valerian root) and organic wine alongside a menu of reasonably priced manicures and massages.

Treatment offerings include 50- or 80-minute rubdown sessions for less than $100 that focus on either invigorating, relaxing or stretching the body depending on your ache du jour. If there simply isn’t enough time to disconnect for the better part of an hour, Chillhouse can take care of target areas with a 25-minute focused massage.

“We want people to think of massages as something they can do on a more repetitive basis rather than when you feel like splurging,” the entrepreneur continued.

Regular manicure maintenance has become as commonplace as a daily cup of joe and, Chillhouse has one covered on both fronts. Settle into the 10-seat nail bar for a fresh coat of polish or a customized artistic look by Brooklynite Eda Midori of Lady Fancy Nails.

“It’s about taking care of yourself and not stressing about how much it costs,” Ramirez added.