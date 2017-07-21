MIAMI, FL - JULY 20: A model walks the runway at McDCouture Makes A Splash At Miami Swim Week at 2100 Collins Ave. on July 20, 2017 in Miami, Florida. McDonalds McDCouture left the crowd at Miami Swim Week hungry for more than a Big Mac and fries. One of 21 one-of-a-kind mens and womens designs created from McDonalds packaging and paper goods by Miami International University of Art fashion students. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for McDonald's)

A look from the McDonald's 2017 McDCouture show at Miami Swim Week.

McDonald’s has infiltrated the runway. A South Florida McDonald’s franchisee asked students of Miami International University of Art and Design to design clothes made entirely from McDonald’s packaging. What resulted was a collection called McDCouture that hit the runway at Miami Swim Week on Thursday.

From French fry box cover-ups to sandwich wrapper life vests, the 20-piece collection incorporated styles for both men and women. The students used more than 7,000 McDonald’s sandwich wrappers, 2,800 fry boxes, 2,800 straws, 825 soft drink cups, 225 “Happy Meal” boxes, 2,900 sandwich boxes, 1,000 Sriracha sauce lids and 250 to-go bags throughout the design process.

A look from the 2017 McDCouture collection at Miami Swim Week.  Courtesy Image

Students flexed their creative muscles, turning plastic bags into fringe, fry boxes into hearts and stirrers into spikes.

A look from the McDonald’s 2017 McDCouture show at Miami Swim Week.  Courtesy Image

The runway show, a followup to the original 2015 one, was ultimately a competition for a $5,000 scholarship. The prize was awarded by the Cabrera/Bentancourt organization, which owns 20 McDonald’s in South Florida and is a longtime partner of Miami International University of Art and Design. This year’s recipient was Pablo Machado Palomeque, who designed the “McDCouture Angel” look featuring box flowers and 7,000 butterflies made from 1,100 sandwich wrappers.

Winner Pablo Machado Palomeque with a model wearing his design, the “McDCouture Angel.”  Courtesy Image

The McDCouture show is just one of McDonald’s latest fashion ventures. Earlier this week, the fast-food chain unveiled a new clothing line tied to its partnership with UberEats. Called the McDelivery Collection, the line includes a burger print onesie, slides and a sweatsuit that says “world famous.” It will be available in select cities around the world on July 26 for those who order McDonald’s through UberEats.

