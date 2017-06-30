The opening of the Freehand Los Angeles hotel brings with it a new lobby bar, Rudolph’s Bar & Tea. Among its signature cocktails is the Mrs. Jones, a fruity, fizzy concoction perfect for warm summer nights.
MRS. JONES
1.25 oz. vodka
0.75 oz. pineapple Campari
0.75 oz. Lover’s Cup Tea syrup * (Lover’s Cup Tea is a white tea with rose, saffron and raspberry.)
0.75 oz. pineapple juice
0.75 oz. lemon juice
Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker and serve in a highball glass over ice with an orange twist and a sprig of fresh mint.