The opening of the Freehand Los Angeles hotel brings with it a new lobby bar, Rudolph’s Bar & Tea. Among its signature cocktails is the Mrs. Jones, a fruity, fizzy concoction perfect for warm summer nights.

MRS. JONES

1.25 oz. vodka

0.75 oz. pineapple Campari

0.75 oz. Lover’s Cup Tea syrup * (Lover’s Cup Tea is a white tea with rose, saffron and raspberry.)

0.75 oz. pineapple juice

0.75 oz. lemon juice

Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker and serve in a highball glass over ice with an orange twist and a sprig of fresh mint.