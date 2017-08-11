Below, a few Manhattan studios that offer group meditation classes, and apps to help you get started on your own.

Inscape

This NoMad meditation studio opened in 2016 and features two stunning meditation rooms and a schedule of classes of various lengths and themes throughout the day. The studio also carries a small shop of books, snacks and accessories. Not in New York? The subscription-based Inscape meditation app offers guided meditations.

MNDFL

Particularly beginner-friendly, MNDFL has two studios in Manhattan — in Greenwich Village and the Upper East Side — as well as one in Brooklyn. The studios feature serene white brick and living walls, and offers group classes in addition to drop-in hours.

The Class by Taryn Toomey

Former fashion executive and current fitness instructor Taryn Toomey leads a short silent meditation session at her TriBeCa studio on Tuesday mornings.

Unplug Meditation

Founded by former fashion editor Suze Yalof Schwartz, this Los Angeles-based studio also maintains a guided meditation app with videos from a range of teachers.

Three Jewels

Three Jewels opened its doors in 1996, but has maintained its reputation as one of New York’s best meditation centers. Located in downtown Manhattan, the center is rooted in Buddhist teachings and offers daily meditation and yoga classes.

Insight Meditation

The Insight Meditation Center’s story can be traced back to 1976 in Barre, Mass. In 2003, the studio relocated from its original New York studio to a light-filled loft in the Garment District, where it holds workshops, group meditation sessions and lunchtime drop-in hours.

Studio at Athleta

The retailer often hosts free community meditation classes and workshops at its Flatiron basement studio.



