Busy New Yorkers don’t often give subway musicians a second glance, but Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon attracted a crowd of lucky commuters Wednesday when they pretended to be buskers in the busy Rockefeller Center station.

The 24-year-old songstress donned a dark wig, sunglasses and cowboy hat for the impromptu appearance, but fans quickly recognized Cyrus’ husky voice as she expertly belted out Dolly Parton’s 1973 hit “Jolene.”

The “Tonight Show” host played tambourine alongside the pop star who later tore off her disguise amidst cheers from the crowd as she launched into a live version of her own single “Party in the U.S.A.”

“This is my first time at the subway station,” she told the disbelieving crowd. “This is exciting s—t for me.”

In honor of Pride Month, the singer recently released a track from her forthcoming album titled “Inspired,” with a portion of sales being donated to her own Happy Hippie Foundation.