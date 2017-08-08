MTV is bracing for impact. The network unveiled its lineup for the 2017 Video Music Awards, and slated to join host Katy Perry as this year’s performers are: Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Fifth Harmony, Lorde, The Weeknd, Thirty Seconds to Mars and Shawn Mendes.

After announcing similar changes to the Movie Awards in April, MTV revealed that the VMAs’ trophy, formerly known as the “Moonman,” will now be referred to as the “Moon Person” as part of the network’s move to eliminate gender-specific categories. Leading this year’s nominees is Kendrick Lamar, who snagged eight nominations, including those for Video of the Year and Artist of the Year.

Cyrus’ return to the VMAs stage comes two years after she played host at the awards show — which included an infamous interaction with Nicki Minaj — and four years after her controversial performance of “We Can’t Stop.” Though best known for her over-the-top, tongue-on-display performances, Cyrus has marked her musical return this year with a noticeably stripped down sound and look. She announced via her web site this morning that she will release her sixth album, “Younger Now,” on Sept. 29.

Though Cyrus has new tunes in the works, The Weeknd has new fashions. The singer announced yesterday that his Puma x XO sneaker launch is near. The two colorways — all-white and olive — are due out Aug. 24.

