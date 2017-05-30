Snapchat may be on the market — the stock market — but cofounder Evan Spiegel is officially off the market.

The 26-year-old tech titan wed model Miranda Kerr this past weekend in an intimate ceremony at their Brentwood residence near Los Angeles. Spiegel and Kerr — who have an eight year age difference — supposedly met during a Louis Vuitton dinner in 2014, and became engaged in July 2016. Naturally, they announced the news of their engagement on Snapchat. Few details and photos have been released from the private backyard ceremony, including what Kerr wore for the occasion, although signer Jason Mraz reportedly performed a short set during the reception.

Kerr was previously married to “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor Orlando Bloom; they wed in 2010 and split in 2013. They have one son, Flynn, age six.