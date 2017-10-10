Miso-Glazed Carrots with Carrot-Top Pesto

Serves 4

For the pesto:

1 bunch leafy carrot tops, very finely chopped

1 large handful fresh parsley, very finely chopped

2 green onions, thinly sliced

1 clove garlic, minced

½ teaspoon minced fresh ginger

1 lime, zested and juiced

2 tablespoons pumpkin seeds, toasted and roughly chopped, plus more for garnish

2 teaspoons sesame seeds, toasted

⅓ cup (75 ml) extra-virgin olive oil

Salt and freshly cracked pepper

For the miso carrots:

2 tablespoons white miso paste

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 tablespoon light brown sugar

2 tablespoons grapeseed oil

1½ pounds (680 grams) small to medium carrots, peeled and halved lengthwise

Aleppo pepper, for serving

Make the pesto: In a medium bowl, mix together the carrot tops, parsley, onions, garlic, ginger, lime zest, lime juice, pumpkin seeds and sesame seeds. Add the olive oil and stir to combine. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.

Make the carrots: In a small bowl, mix together the miso, butter and sugar. In a large, heavy-bottomed skillet, heat the grapeseed oil over medium-high heat. Working in two batches, add half the carrots and cook, stirring occasionally, until they are browned and fork tender. Transfer the carrots to a plate and repeat with the remaining batch. After all the carrots are cooked, return them to the skillet and lower the heat. Add the miso mixture and cook, tossing to coat, until the carrots are glossy, 2 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Serve the carrots warm, topped with pesto. Finish with a sprinkle of pumpkin seeds and a pinch of Aleppo pepper. Serve additional pesto on the side.

More from the Eye:

Peter Lindbergh Photo Exhibition Opens in Italy

Oscar de la Renta Exhibition Opening at Museum of Fine Arts Houston

Insider’s Guide to Shanghai

Julianne Moore Premieres ‘Wonderstruck’ at New York Film Festival