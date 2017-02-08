Anastasia Steele is ditching the button downs and cardigans for a sleeker, more mysterious look. Or so it seems.

Monique Lhuillier revealed today that she designed one of the signature looks Ms. Steele, played by Dakota Johnson, will wear in the upcoming sequel to “Fifty Shades of Grey.” The custom liquid satin sheath gown features a draped neckline and cross back. For an added touch of glamour, Johnson wears a gray capelet, handmade using ostrich feathers, over the dress.

“[Costume designer] Shay Cunliffe approached me as she loves my aesthetic to create a dress for a defining scene, the masquerade ball,” Lhuillier said in an exclusive statement. “It was a true collaboration. After I was given the details about the scene, I designed a dress that not only captured the mood, but also Anastasia’s personality. It was a dream come true to design for an iconic scene in a film that will live on.”

The slinky silver dress is apt. It exudes both the sensual nature of the film and the mystery of the masquerade party where it’s worn. It also mirrors Ms. Steele’s newfound confidence, which will be explored in the sequel.

“Fifty Shades Darker” finds Johnson reuniting with Jamie Dornan, who plays Christian Grey. Grey, unsatisfied with how he and Steele left things, tries to entice her back into his life, but she won’t go so easily. Steele demands a new arrangement between them, and eventually, she and Grey start to build a level of trust and stability. But things get dicey when people from Grey’s past attempt to destroy his future — with Steele, that is.

“Fifty Shades Darker” is out Friday.