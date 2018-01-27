The Grammy Awards come to New York City this Sunday for the first time since 2003, and, judging from the past, will bring their share of outrageous, larger-than-life red-carpet moments with them. From Lady Gaga‘s arrival in an egg contraption to Jennifer Lopez’s infamous naval-grazing green Versace number, the fashion has a reputation for being memorable (if not the best-dressed).

Ahead of Sunday’s carpet, here is a look at some of the noteworthy looks worn by Mariah Carey, Will Smith, Destiny’s Child, Madonna, Prince, Katy Perry and more.

