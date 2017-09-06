A music lover, MSGM founder and creative director Massimo Giorgetti has decided to sponsor the “You Rise, Then You’re Gone — The Verve: Photographs by Chris Floyd” exhibition, opening at London’s Art Bermondsey Project Space on Wednesday.

The exhibit, running until Sept. 16, collects a range of vivid images which British photographer Chris Floyd took between 1994 and 1997 when he followed The Verve during the recording, promotion and tour of their successful “Urban Hymns” album.

“The Verve was one of the bands that I listened to most in the Nineties. The band and Richard Ashcroft are everything that I prefer from that period,” Giorgetti said. “Being a part of Chris Floyd’s project is an honor and pleasure for me besides being a choice in sync with MSGM, a brand that has always been close to the world of music.”

The exhibition will be celebrated with an opening event on Wednesday, which is expected to draw Giorgetti, Floyd and The Verve’s members.