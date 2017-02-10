New York Fashion Week is upon us — as are many inches of snow — and the schedule is again packed, ranging from standing parties like Jeremy Scott’s rager and Purple Magazine’s dinner at The Standard to debuts in the lineup like Raf Simons at Calvin Klein.

So just how to the models and Its strategize to take on the week?

Tao Okamoto, currently basking in the glow of her March cover of Vogue, reveals that as we feared, models are more or less ready for fashion week at a moment’s notice. “Me? Preparing for fashion week? I’m always getting ready for fashion week,” she says. “Fashion week is the most exciting thing for models, because normally we don’t have time all together. Only during fashion week are we all together.”

With countless runways under her belt, New York remains her favorite. “I like New York fashion week [the best], because I am living here, so I have an apartment. So there’s not so much stress,” she says. “But also New York fashion week is a lot of ready-to-wear, so it’s very easy. And Paris is nice as well…Chanel, Louis Vuitton, I always get excited.”

Hilary Rhoda won’t walk any shows this week, but will be taking them in from the front rows. “It’s going to be busy but good,” she says, adding that her most anticipated show is “Carolina Herrera always…I just always love her show. She designed my wedding gown.”

Chloë Sevigny plans to do “as little as possible — always,” she says. “I’ll do the Purple magazine dinner, and then I’m showing a short film that I made with part of the Miu Miu women’s tales, on Sunday. And then I’m hosting an event for Delfina [Delettrez]. More so than shows, [I’m doing] just, like, evenings. I don’t like to get up and go to a show at like 10 a.m. — unless you’re like having to write about it.”