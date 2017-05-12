The countdown to May 21 is on. In what is possibly the most closely guarded TV revival ever, a new trailer for the second installment of iconic Nineties series “Twin Peaks” has been released by Showtime, building enthusiasm for the show (and still managing to give very little insight into what actually will happen).

The clip cuts to snapshots of various series regulars — including Kyle MacLachlan’s Agent Dale Cooper — but the most surprising appearance goes to the creator himself, David Lynch.

The actual details for the show could not be more vigilantly shrouded. Filming locations, casting specifics and plot lines have all been kept under wraps as the lead up to the premiere date nears. All will be revealed next Sunday, May 21; until then, the mystery lives on.

