Summer holidays are about to be a distant memory: It’s New York Fashion Week once again. While this season might be a day shorter, brands and VIPs are making up for it by packing all they can into the week. As everyone stands by to see which will be the party of the season and just which influencer will be the ubiquitous one of the week, here’s a breakdown of which events to hit and what to do between it all. Might we suggest sneakers?

Sept. 6

What, you thought NYFW started on Thursday? Oh honey. Wednesday is shaping up to be one of the busiest nights — and one of the most-watched show days — thanks to Tom Ford, who returned to New York last September and is again on the schedule for NYFW, this time at the Park Avenue Armory. His VIP-heavy show will be matched by a series of parties, including a dinner at Bergdorf Goodman in honor of Gucci Decor, a cocktail and dinner in celebration of Vivienne Westwood‘s upcoming exhibition with Juergen Teller, and Elle’s model-heavy bash with IMG.

While Ian Schrager’s Public Hotel has only been open for a few months — i.e. it’s still a new party destination for the NYFW crowd — another new hotel is freshly opened and ready for hosting. The Made Hotel, from Craft Hospitality’s Sam Gelin, bowed over Labor Day weekend in the NoMad neighborhood and will be hosting Jonathan Simkhai’s after party, in addition to being a pit-stop for between-show drinks for editors at its lobby bar, rooftop and restaurant, all helmed by former Le Turtle chef by Greg Proechel.

Sept. 7

Arianne Phillips has no shortage of famous friends. The award-winning costume designer and stylist will be celebrated Thursday with a premiere screening at Metrograph Cinema of the Mr Porter-produced “Dressing the Part,” a documentary celebrating her work. The film features contributions from Tom Ford, Madonna, Steven Klein, Courtney Love, Alessandro Michele, Jeremy Scott and others; a scheduled Q&A session was cut to allow those with a full schedule to jet off to Calvin Klein’s 8 p.m. show.

Up at the brand’s Midtown offices, Raf Simons’ second women’s collection for Calvin Klein is one of the most anticipated shows of the season, hot off his CFDA win. The streetwear set will then head to Manhattan’s Classic Car Club, where Kith will mark the one-year anniversary of its fashion week debut with its newest collection.



After Thursday’s shows come the…nude photographs? Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott will toast their first-ever retrospective book with a cocktail-turned-after party — end time: 4 a.m. — on the rooftop of the Public Hotel. The duo’s Taschen tome celebrates their 20-year career, during which they’ve lensed the likes of Madonna, Jamie Dornan, a rather naked Kate Moss and more.

Those looking for a tamer evening option will head to Williamsburg, where Refinery29 will open the doors to its annual 29Rooms. This year’s interactive installation promises to be bigger, better and just as under wraps, drawing a cool and varied crowd of Issa Rae, Jake Gyllenhaal, Rachel Bilson, Cardi B, Lizzo, Emma Roberts and Shay Mitchell.

Sept. 8

Looking to literally do some damage in the Garment District? Try booking a rage room at The Wrecking Club. The club will grant you and a partner one room in which to break televisions, laptops, alarm clocks — whatever’s available — in a 30-minute timeframe. Grab a bat and get to smashing — we know there must be some pent-up angst boiling beneath that cool exterior.

Jeremy Scott has even more reason to party this season. The designer is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his brand with a Friday night show followed by an after party. The theme this year is Disco Damage so plan your party approach accordingly — the week is only getting started.

Uptown, Harper’s Bazaar is hosting its annual Icons party-extravaganza at The Plaza Hotel. Expect to find a starry cluster of celebs and models as well as the Starboy himself. The Weeknd, who fronts Bazaar’s September issue, is set to perform.

Sept. 9

Before it closes Sunday, head down to Gray MCA’s TriBeCa pop-up to catch their exhibition of fashion illustration, “Drawing on Style.” The collection features the work of Bil Donovan, Kenneth Paul Block and Jason Brooks, in a preview of the full exhibition launch aboard the Cunard Queen Mary 2 for Transatlantic Fashion Week Crossing in October. The original illustrations appeared in major fashion magazines — including WWD — and this exhibition marks the first time the three artists have been shown together.

Back for his second showing at NYFW, Philipp Plein heads to Hammerstein Ballroom for his theatrical display, which will include performances by Future and Dita Von Teese. Try to sneak in a coveted disco nap at some point. Virgil Abloh is hosting a cocktail party for Off-White and there’s no sleep till Brooklyn with Alexander Wang’s annual late-night rager out in — surprise, surprise — Bushwick.

Sept. 10

Sweat out the weekend’s festivities with Amanda Kloots at Bandier’s Studio B. The up-and-coming fitness personality teaches her signature classes The Rope and The Dance back-to-back Sunday morning.

A rather business-as-usual day otherwise, Rihanna makes her return to NYFW after decamping for Paris last season to present her latest Fenty Puma by Rihanna collection. Given the woman at the helm, there is no telling what to expect, aside from something grand: She, too, is showing at the Park Avenue Armory.

Sept. 11

A joint show no more: Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim are keeping Monse and Oscar de la Renta separate this time around. The two will show their latest for Oscar on Monday afternoon.

Also on Monday, Carolina Herrera will break from tradition and pave a new path. No longer in the morning slot, she’ll show at 8 p.m. at the Museum of Modern Art, making hers the museum’s first formal runway show.

Take a breath. Ideally, a breath of dry Himalayan salt air, which is said to reduce stress and lead to better sleep. Pop over to Saks Fifth Avenue’s wellness pop-up The Wellery on the second floor, where Breathe Salt Rooms is offering 10-minute sessions.

Shayne Oliver will then round out the day with his first collection under Helmut Lang, as Hood by Air remains on hiatus.

Sept. 12

While many New York designers have decamped to other cities — London, Paris — Ralph Lauren has also taken his show on the road but is keeping the festivities close to home. The designer is shuttling guests up to his personal vintage car garage in Bedford in Westchester, N.Y., on Tuesday evening, where he will show his latest collection followed by a dinner.

Stuck in town? Recharge at Tokyo Record Bar in the West Village, located in the underground space of Ariel Acre’s recently opened Aire Champagne Bar. Acre puts her own spin on Japan’s tiny record bars, offering two nightly “Vinyl Jukebox” seatings, which include an izakaya menu and interactive music experience. The bar opens up to drop-ins after 10 p.m. with a DJ on deck.

Sept. 13

Gone are the days when Marc Jacobs kept NYFW going until the bitter end — that would be Thursday evening. This year, he cuts the show calendar one day short, returning to the Park Avenue Armory at a prompt 6 p.m. The show lets out just in time to scurry downtown for a screening of Natasha Lyonne’s directorial debut, “Cabria, Charity, Chastity,” which is presented by Kenzo’s Humberto Leon and Carol Lim — the fifth time the French fashion house has produced a film.

With festivities wrapping Stateside a day early this year, what to do with all that free time? Start packing for the marathon of European collections — we’ll see you in London.