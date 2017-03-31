Nick Wooster is downsizing for good cause.

The fashion executive pulled “just under half” of his massive wardrobe to be sold at a pop-up sale this weekend in New York with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting the Hetrick-Martin Institute, an organization providing critical services like clothing and food to homeless LGBT youth.

“A significant portion of it is priced like whatever the designer resale market is,” explained Wooster of the 375 pieces selected for the sale. “But there’s maybe 20 percent not priced to move and is maybe what I paid for it since it’s going to the cause.”

The former Neiman Marcus men’s fashion director pointed to a leather and shearling Brusko K. jacket priced at $3,250 as an item he is “not so psyched to get rid of,” but quickly noted the money raised is going to help young people in need.

Browsing through the color-coordinated racks at the 740 Broadway retail space one will find items ranging from muted cashmere sweaters to a pair of metallic gold Nike sneakers. While the men’s wear pieces aren’t for guys of every size, Wooster is confident the sale will be a perfect fit for many.

“I’m a little bit of a magic size,” the designer explained. “I’ve been fat and I’ve been thin, so there is a mix.”

The sale, which was curated by a team from Ralph Lauren, runs through April 2. Although Wooster may periodically stop by throughout, he insists he will not be a fixture at the fund-raiser. “I don’t want to be around and hear the feedback about my clothes — like, why would he buy that?” he said.