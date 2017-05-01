Ahead of tonight’s Met Gala honoring Rei Kawakubo, Nicki Minaj unveiled something unrelated: a music video.

Minaj on Sunday shared a preview snap of the video for her track “Regret In Your Tears,” revealing the visuals were shot by fashion photography duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. The video, which is now available to watch exclusively on Tidal, finds the rapper-turned-model posing and dancing in several aquatic environments.

In the opener, Minaj sits on top of a pickup truck halfway submerged in a lake. Another shot finds her dancing on a bed in a room filled halfway with water.

The 34-year-old revealed in March that she had signed to Wilhelmina’s celebrity division. “I love the synergy between my music and how it inspires my fashion,” she said of the news via a press release. “My message is always about celebrating your own style. I’m thrilled and honored to have signed with Wilhelmina. They get me.”

Minaj attended last year’s Met Gala, themed “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology,” wearing Moschino. Will she make an appearance at tonight’s festivities? The chances are likely. But who will she wear?

