*NSYNC is back — and they have the merch to prove it.

The band, which broke up in 2002 after an epic four-year run, is returning to the scene with a pop-up in Los Angeles next weekend. Called the “Dirty Pop-Up,” the immersive experience will take place on April 28 to May 1, coinciding with the April 30 unveiling of *NSYNC’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The pop-up will also serve as the launch of the group’s official merchandise capsule collection. Made in collaboration with merchandise and licensing partner Epic Rights, the capsule consists of a T-shirt, hoodie and jean jacket offerings. It will be available for purchase on-site in limited quantity and will go online on April 30 at NSYNC.com.

Opening at Cinematic Pictures in the Hollywood & Highland Center, the Dirty Pop-Up will also include photo activations, authentic props, wardrobe, artwork and photography. Admission is free.

Former band member Justin Timberlake recently released merchandise of his own. Designed by Heron Preston in partnership with Bravado, Timberlake’s capsule collection was unveiled ahead of his Man of the Woods Tour. No word on whether he and his former bandmates will show up to the pop-up, but Timberlake will be in Los Angeles that weekend for two shows — April 28 and April 29 — at The Forum. A brief appearance isn’t out of the question.

