New York Fashion Week spring 2018 has been all about the dramatics — planned and unplanned. The week’s lineup has so far included moments from Leslie Jones, Kaia Gerber, Teyana Taylor and Rihanna. Who knows what the rest has in store?

First up was Leslie Jones, the unexpected host and live commentator at Christian Siriano’s show. Sitting in the front row wearing a bright pink cape, the animated comedian threw out “yes” after “yes” and “woo” after “woo” as models like Coco Rocha strutted past her.

I had so much fun and um I think acted more like I was at a game than fashion show!! lol y'all k ow I'm ghetto!! @CSiriano COLLECTION LOVE!! pic.twitter.com/yOAXRBEhrA — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) September 11, 2017

Saturday night at Philipp Plein belonged to none other than Teyana Taylor. Best known for her dance routine in Kanye West’s “Fade” video, Taylor outdid herself when she closed out the Plein show. She crawled, strutted, vogued and squatted her way through, and her reinterpretation of the traditional catwalk subsequently went viral on social media.

Though she made her official runway debut at the Calvin Klein show, Kaia Gerber’s walk at Alexander Wang garnered much social media buzz. Not only did the 16-year-old open the show, she delivered a flaw-free walk with the confidence of a seasoned professional — like her mother, Cindy Crawford.

I AM LOVING THIS GIRL ❤️❤️❤️ 16 year old @kaiagerber!!! Walking her 2nd show + opening @alexanderwangny SS18 followed by @sukiwaterhouse ⭐️⭐️⭐️ thoughts? A post shared by PARISIAN AT HEART. 🌹 (@adoringmodels) on Sep 10, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

Rihanna is about as unpredictable as they come and her victory lap at Fenty Puma was, naturally, a spectacle. The star hopped on the back of one of the BMX bikers who performed during the show, pausing for photographers before zooming away into the night.

