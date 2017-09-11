New York Fashion Week spring 2018 has been all about the dramatics — planned and unplanned. The week’s lineup has so far included moments from Leslie Jones, Kaia Gerber, Teyana Taylor and Rihanna. Who knows what the rest has in store?
First up was Leslie Jones, the unexpected host and live commentator at Christian Siriano’s show. Sitting in the front row wearing a bright pink cape, the animated comedian threw out “yes” after “yes” and “woo” after “woo” as models like Coco Rocha strutted past her.
Saturday night at Philipp Plein belonged to none other than Teyana Taylor. Best known for her dance routine in Kanye West’s “Fade” video, Taylor outdid herself when she closed out the Plein show. She crawled, strutted, vogued and squatted her way through, and her reinterpretation of the traditional catwalk subsequently went viral on social media.
When the haters tried to say I was too extra yesterday…..🤔 I turned around and CLOSED ANOTHER RUNWAY SHOW even more EXTRA!! & ima do it AGAIN AND AGAIN AND AGAIN cause these b!tches can't take!!! Mc Debra voice 💅🏾💪🏾😩😩😂😂😂😂💼💼💼💼💼 #philippplein #FashionWeek #NYFW #HarlemGirl thank you @philipppleininternational u da shit!!! and @future you killed the live music bro!!! 📹: @imanshumpert
Though she made her official runway debut at the Calvin Klein show, Kaia Gerber’s walk at Alexander Wang garnered much social media buzz. Not only did the 16-year-old open the show, she delivered a flaw-free walk with the confidence of a seasoned professional — like her mother, Cindy Crawford.
Rihanna is about as unpredictable as they come and her victory lap at Fenty Puma was, naturally, a spectacle. The star hopped on the back of one of the BMX bikers who performed during the show, pausing for photographers before zooming away into the night.
