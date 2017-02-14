Valentine’s Day and New York Fashion Week aren’t the most compatible pair. With out-of-town VIPs packing the front rows of shows and designers hurrying to finish their new collections — or unwind post-show — work is the predominant plan for Feb. 14. So is romance still alive and well amongst the fashion show-going set?

Here’s how a few fashion week goers are planning to celebrate the day:

Model Ashley Graham: “My hubby’s in San Diego, so we’ll do like a cute little Skype session.”

Socialite/Designer Nicky Hilton Rothschild: “I am cooking my husband a lasagna — this incredible recipe I found in the New York Times.”

Model/Actress Emily Ratajkowski: “My boyfriend’s planning it out. This is our fourth year in New York for Valentine’s Day so it’s like a thing we always do. It’s always freezing — but it’s always fun.”

Designer Jason Wu: “Me and the husband, home, TV, dinner.”

Actress Emily Robinson: “I’m working, on season four of ‘Transparent.'”

Actress Skyler Samuels: “I’ll be at Naeem Khan on Valentine’s Day, which I think is [kind of romantic]. I’m wearing this awesome velvet dress. So I’m sort of spending my Valentine’s Day with fashion and New York City, which is a great Valentine’s Day to have. Right? It’s a romantic city.”

Model Constance Jablonski: “I’m shooting in London, so nothing fun.”

Paris Hilton: “My boyfriend has a little surprise for me, so I’m excited about that. We’ll see what he has in store.”