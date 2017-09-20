Olive oil cake, candied citrus, whipped cream

Serves 8

Olive oil cake is a very humble dessert that I always wanted as part of my repertoire and now it finally is. We serve it at Lilia and people always ask me for this recipe, so I had to include it here. I like to change the fruits with the season, favoring citrus in the winter, cherries in the late spring and early summer and stone fruits in the later summer. Though, frankly, my favorite part is the fluffy cloud of whipped cream draped over the top.

For the cake

2 cups + 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 ¾ cups sugar

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

1 cup + 2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for the pan milk

1 ¼ orange juice

3 eggs

zest of 2 oranges

zest of 1 lemon

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. In a bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder and baking soda.

3. In a separate bowl, whisk together the olive oil, milk, orange juice, eggs and citrus zests.

4. Gradually add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients while stirring to combine. Whisk until the batter is smooth.

5. Lightly oil the inside rim of a 9-inch springform pan with a bit of olive oil. Line the bottom of the pan with a circle of parchment paper.

6. Pour the batter into the baking pan, using a rubber spatula to scrape all of it out and make sure it is in one even layer. Place in the oven and bake for 1 hour. Check the center with a knife, it should come out clean when the cake is done.

For the citrus

1 orange, sliced into paper-thin rings

2 ½ cups sugar

1 cup water

1. Place the orange slices in a pot and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil. Drain. Repeat 3 times. This will remove any bitterness.

2. Place the sugar and water in a small saucepan. Slowly heat to dissolve the sugar. Add the oranges and cook until just tender and sweet, about 10–15 minutes on low heat.

whipped cream

1 cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon sugar

Combine the cream and sugar in a bowl and whisk to soft peaks.

To Serve

Slice the cake into wedges and top each with a giant dollop of whipped cream. Garnish with some of the candied citrus.

— From “Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner…Life! Recipes and Adventures From My Home Kitchen” by Missy Robbins with Carrie King/Rizzoli Publishing