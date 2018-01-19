The 26th edition of the Outsider Art Fair in New York began Jan. 18, celebrating art created by mostly self-taught artists who work outside of the mainstream gallery ecosystem. On opening day, a mix of notable artists and collectors including KAWS and Erik Parker, Massimiliano Gioni, Eric Eisner and Mary and Rebecca Eisenberg stopped by the Metropolitan Pavilion in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood to check out the scene.

Here, a look inside the fair, which runs through Jan. 21.

