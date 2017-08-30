As many begin setting their out-of-office messages for Labor Day weekend’s final stretch of summer, a certain tribe of partiers is trading the beach for the sandy pastures of Black Rock Desert, Nev., where the annual Burning Man arts and music festival has just gotten under way. The trendy participatory event has gone from fringe to mainstream in recent years, making it a magnet for colorful free-spirited characters and VIPs. And no one fits that bill more than Paris Hilton.

On Tuesday, the socialite returned to Burning Man for the second year in a row, and is already hard at work Instagramming her adventures at the pop-up metropolis. She brings with her a hairstyle of pierced braids, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Chris Dylan, and an assortment of desert-friendly attire. She’s been reposting many of her looks from last year — including a rainbow furry stole, colorful fringe and a Viking-esque metallic gold number — sourced from brands such as Dolls Kill and friend Brandi Howe’s Bowenero, and her style this year will likely follow suit.

Last year, other famous faces to make their way to the festival included Heidi Klum, Nina Agdal, Katy Perry, Sara Sampaio, Cara Delevingne and Karlie Kloss. Who will make the trek out this year? The festival runs through Sept. 4, so there’s still plenty of time for others to camp out at the playa and join in this year’s theme: “Radical Ritual.”

#PlayaWarrior 🔥👸🏼🔥 #BurningMan 💥 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Aug 29, 2017 at 4:21pm PDT

@parishilton X @chrisdylanhair #burningman A post shared by LΛ|NY|ENTIREWØRLD (@chrisdylanhair) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

#BurnerBaes 🔥👯🔥 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Aug 28, 2017 at 10:35pm PDT

#SelfieTime on the #Playa with the beautiful @ElleOElle & @MattBellamy. 🌈❤🌈 #BurningMan 🔥 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Aug 28, 2017 at 7:30pm PDT

