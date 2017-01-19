GRANOLA GOES GOURMET: For those who bloat at the mere mention of a croissant, there’s Maisie Café, a new healthy gourmet coffee shop and juice bar, opened by longtime LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton communications executive Isabella Capece and her husband Xavier Barroux. It specializes in yummy, slow-release vegan and gluten-free dishes, and cold-pressed juices designed to boost energy.

Located in a former gallery space on Rue du Mont Thabor that Barroux used to share with designer Vincent Darré, and redesigned by Mallery Roberts Morgan, the café is open for breakfast and lunch for takeout or eat-in.

Goodies include gluten-free granola cooked at a low temperature, with açai berries or matcha, and blended with a banana or seasonal fruit, mixed seeds and home-made coconut milk; gluten-free focaccia from the Chabelland bakery served with dairy-free red pepper, broccoli and hummus dips; fresh, crunchy salads, and homemade soups blended with organic ingredients. Low-sugar, gluten-free desserts include the vegan Raw Choco Mousse and creamy tofu panna cotta.

There’s a fun L.A.-meets-Paris vibe to the bright, welcoming space, which has among its features palm-tree murals by French artist Vincent Scali, oak-wood chairs by the Bouroullec brothers, marble-topped bistro tables and banquette seating in sage-green linen. The café’s multicolored stone tableware by ceramic artist Sabrina Binda is also available for purchase. — Katya Foreman

Maisie Café

32 Rue du Mont Thabor, 75001

Tel.: +33-1-40-39-99-16

Open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. No reservations.

EASTERN EATERY: Bambou offers a culinary journey in space and time with its vivid Thai menu and well-appointed interior. At more than 5,000 square feet, the sprawling establishment in the 2nd arrondissement is nothing short of palatial by standards of the French capital.

What was formerly a fabric workshop has been transformed with layers of colonial cachet — think wallpapers and paneling in the billiard room, velvet lounge chairs in the fumoir and stacks of birdcages — but a contemporary touch to the design keeps the effect from being heavy-handed. A large courtyard offers more tables and an additional bar.

Chef Antonin Bonnet conceived the à la carte menu, which includes traditional Thai fare, such as tom yum soup and Pad Thai, but also dishes like grilled Angus steak with spicy black beans and steamed bream with sweet-and-spicy sauce plus kaffir lime. Starters range from nine euros to 18 euros, or $9.55 to $19.10 at current exchange; main dishes go from 18 euros to 28 euros, or $29.75, and desserts run for nine euros to 11 euros, or $11.70. — Robert Williams

Bambou

23 Rue des Jeuneurs, 75002

Tel.: +33-1-40-28-98-30

Open Monday to Thursday, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.; Friday, 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 to 11 p.m., and Saturday, 7:30 to 11 p.m.

PAMPERING PAUSE: Rituals, the cosmetics brand focused on making everyday routines into small beauty rituals, in November opened its first urban spa in Paris. Located in the newly refurbished Forum des Halles in the center of town, the 275-square-foot space boasts two posts dedicated to hand and foot treatments.

On the menu is the 20-minute Happy Hands offer, which includes care for cuticles and nails, followed by an application of nail polish for 25 euros, or $26.55 at current exchange. Ultimate Hand Spa involves a scrub, cuticle treatment and massage, and lasts for 30 minutes with a price tag of 30 euros, or $31.90. On the menu, too, are similar treats for feet, including a half-hour foot rub, as well, for 30 euros. — Jennifer Weil

Rituals

Forum des Halles

101 Rue Berger, 75001

Tel.: +33-1-42-38-56-83

Open daily, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. except for Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

OFFICE OPTION: Call it a country club for the start-up set. The Bureau, a coworking space overlooking the Seine in central Paris, offers elegant workspaces and meeting rooms for its members. Membership options starting at 375 euros, or $398 at current exchange, per month can include shared or private workspaces as well as a mailbox and dedicated phone line. But it’s the personal amenities that truly make the club stand out.

The ground-floor restaurant offers a high-end café menu with an Italian bent — and not a foosball table in sight. Members can take a coffee while working on their laptops, duck down for a quick bite during breaks or invite a client for three-course lunch with wine.

The freelance generation is growing up and so should its workspaces, according to The Bureau’s cofounder Rasmus Michau, a nightlife planner-turned-entrepreneur, who cites NeueHouse in New York as an inspiration. “I still like bringing a good mix of people together and putting on an ambiance,” he added. — R.W.

The Bureau

28 Cours Albert 1er, 75008

Tel.: +33-1-83-75-62-00. contact@thebureau.club

Open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to midnight

ART ATTACK: For the first time a French national museum — the Musée d’Orsay — is celebrating the short but unique career of Frédéric Bazille with a joyful exhibit offering a rare opportunity to examine the French painter’s contribution to the Impressionist movement.

There’s a different vibe across the Seine at the Musée de l’Orangerie, where an exhibit features American paintings from the Thirties. That period’s darkness was palpable through the work of a wide variety of artists, from Edward Hopper and Grant Wood to Jackson Pollock — all of whom questioned their nation’s identity at the time.

Another American painter, Cy Twombly, is the subject of a retrospective being shown only in Paris. Taking cues from Abstract Expressionism, his creations are articulated through three bodies of work, ranging from oeuvres with writing to color compositions. As a complement, the Gagosian Gallery is showcasing an interesting selection of pieces by the same artist from the Seventies focused on the mythological character Orpheus.

Controversial French painter Bernard Buffet’s lesser-known career is being revealed in the 16th arrondissement, at the Musée d’art Moderne de la Ville de Paris, with a show highlighting his favorite subjects: still-lifes and self-portraits. Concurrently, at the Musée Montmartre, is an exhibit exploring the painter’s relationship with the Montmartre neighborhood through works exceptionally on loan by the artist’s son.

Meanwhile, fashion photographer Richard Avedon and artist William Klein — who also focused part of their work on France and its capital — have black-and-white photographs with those themes presented in the National Library and Polka Galerie, respectively.

Last but not least, Minimalist artist Carl Andre redefines the notion of space and matter back at the Museum of Modern art, where 40 of his monumental sculptures and a selection of poems spanning 50 years of abstract creation are on display. — Anne-Aymone Gheerbrant

“Frédéric Bazille (1841-1870) The Youth of Impressionism,” through March 5

Musée d’Orsay, 1 Rue de la Légion d’Honneur, 75007

Tel.: +33-1-40-49-48-14.

Open Tuesday-Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 9:45 p.m.

“American Painting in the 1930s — The Age of Anxiety,” through Jan. 30

Musée de l’Orangerie, Jardin des Tuileries, 75001

Tel.: +33-1-44-50-43-00.

Open Wednesday to Monday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

“Cy Twombly,” through April 24

Centre Pompidou, Place Georges Pompidou, 75004

Tel.: +33-1-44-78-12-33

Open Wednesday to Monday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“Orpheus — Cy Twombly,” through Feb. 18

Gagosian Gallery, 4 Rue de Ponthieu, 75008

Tel.: +33-1-75-00-05-92

Open Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Bernard Buffet Retrospective,” through Feb. 26

“Carl Andre – Sculpture as Place, 1958-2010,” through Feb. 12

Musée d’Art Moderne, 11 Avenue du Président Wilson, 75116

Tel.: +33-1-53-67-40-00

Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“Bernard Buffet — An Intimate Portrait,” through March 5

Musée de Montmartre Jardins Renoir, 12 Rue Cortot, 75018

Tel.: +33-1-49-25-89-39

Open daily, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Avedon’s France: Old World, New Look,” through Feb. 26

Bibliothèque Nationale de France, Quai François Mauriac, 75013

Tel.: +33-1-53-79-49-49

Open Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“Paris + Klein,” through March 4

Polka Galerie, 12 Rue Saint-Gilles, 75003

Tel.: +33-1-76-21-41-30

Open Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

AIRY EYRIE: Amastan Paris, a new boutique hotel located steps from the Élysée Palace, distinguishes itself from stuffier competition with a light and airy feel thanks to its contemporary design. Smaller rooms in particular benefit from space-saving build-ins and cool yet welcoming decor. Some of the hotel’s 24 rooms enjoy private terraces.

The hotel’s restaurant serves up a menu of 21st-century comfort foods, such as avocado toast and poké bowls, at affordable prices. Main courses for instance, run up to 22 euros, or $23.40 at current exchange.

In a pop-up shop on the ground floor, the hotel has hosted residencies by London-based jewelry brand Uribe and most recently sold games designed by famous artists, such as a chessboard by Man Ray, as part of an exhibition curated by Emily Marant, the niece of designer Isabel Marant. — R.W.

Hotel Amastan Paris

34 Rue Jean Mermoz, 75008

Tel.: +33-1-49-52-99-70