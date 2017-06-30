MONTAIGNE HIGH: Bringing a new spin on the pop-up phenomenon, Paris concept store Montaigne Market has vacated its flagship at number 57 on the street it was named after to set up shop for one season in a suite of the Plaza Athénée hotel farther down the road. Furnished like an apartment, with its beauty range displayed in the bathroom, the store, which offers all of the new collections available on its web site, is open to visit by appointment 24 hours a day. The retailer will be moving to a new address in the neighborhood in December. — Katya Foreman

Montaigne Market at the Plaza Athénée

25 Avenue Montaigne, 75008

Tel.: +33-1-53-76-66-65

Hours: Monday to Saturday, 24 hours per day, by appointment.

GOURMET FIX: Boasting a revamped interior by Tom Dixon, with Éric Fréchon behind the yummy menu, the reopened Le Drugstore hits the spot in terms of flexibility, design and gourmet bites. It is the iconic restaurant of the Publicis Drugstore, the Paris institution which, when it opened in 1958, was the first French store to remain open seven days a week.

The eatery’s new decor combines brass, marble and cozy leather booths and a bespoke collection of seats, while the menu ranges from flash-roasted farmhouse chicken to beef-caviar tartar or a club sandwich. Desserts include an updated banana split and red fruit confit with soufflé meringue. — Katya Foreman

Le Drugstore

133 Avenue des Champs-Elysées, 75008

Tel.: +33-1-44-43-77-64

Hours: Monday to Friday, 8 a.m.-2 a.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 a.m.

LOTS OF BAGGAGE: Going back to its roots, heritage French leather goods house Moreau Paris has opened a flagship on Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, a few doors down from where the label was established in 1882. The store was designed by Jeff Van Dyck.

The brand was revived in 2011 by siblings Veronika Rovnoff and Fedor Georges Savchenko after they came across one of Moreau’s vintage trunks in an auction. The company was acquired by Japan’s Onward Holdings in 2016.

The house’s signature print, based on an interlacing wicker-inspired motif nodding to Moreau’s original luggage designs, is made using a traditional screen printing technique that involves a semiannual application of paint. Bags can be customized with embossed initials, crowns or colored stripes.

New models include the Brégançon tote inspired by the late French politician Robert Bellanger, who was one of the brand’s main clients, and the Diligence, taking a cue from the house’s signature suitcase in its heyday. — Katya Foreman

Moreau Paris

49 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, 75008

Tel.: +33-1-70-38-77-00

Hours: Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

HEAVEN SENT: Those looking for a unique retail experience should head to Brigitte Tanaka, a tiny three-story concept store encrusted in the wall of the Saint-Roch church in the 1st arrondissement that was once home to the hairdresser of Maximilien de Robespierre.

Cofounded by Brigitte Giraudi and Chieko Tanaka, the boutique offers a range of items spanning antiques, design, jewelry, ready-to-wear and tableware, along with vintage items that have been reworked by the Franco-Japanese design duo. Customers can also have tableware personalized on-site or items embroidered in the store’s atelier. — Katya Foreman

Brigitte Tanaka

18 Rue Saint-Roch, 75001

Tel.: +33-1-42-96-30-49

Hours: Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.

TRIPPY: Holiday, the cult American travel magazine that was revived in 2014 by art director Franck Durand and fashion journalist Marc Beaugé, is slowly carving out a mini empire in Paris, with the opening of a store located a hop away from the title’s eponymous café that opened last May in the city’s 16th arrondissement.

Based in a Sixties-era building, the gallery-like space was designed by architect Bernard Dubois. Items here range from neo-modernist works by Charles-Pierre Bru to photographs by Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin. Holiday’s fledgling clothing line has also just entered the store, alongside a small selection of vintage items including Burberry pieces, denim jackets and Mickey Mouse T-shirts.

Local vintage expert Gauthier Borsarello has taken over the store’s basement, meanwhile, with items for sale or to rent. — Katya Foreman

Holiday Boutique

11 Rue Parent-de-Rosan, 75016

Tel.: +33-9-67-25-56-40

Hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

ART FORMS: Summer is luring a wide variety of art shows to France’s capital, with one of them the fun-filled exhibition at the Grand Palais featuring gardens. “Jardins” explores the history of botanical art in Europe in a multidisciplinary and thematic way through artifacts from the Renaissance until today.

At the same museum there’s a major retrospective demonstrating that 100 years after his death, Auguste Rodin’s influence remains powerful. The rich overview of his extraordinary career shows the artist’s relationships with his audience, including collectors. Rarely seen works, such as his black drawings, are also on view here. Then, at Rodin’s eponymous museum across the Seine river, German artist Anselm Kiefer has brought a new vantage point to the French sculptor’s work — through showcases, books and paintings.

Creative encounters are happening also at the Museum of Modern Art, where more than 350 pieces — including fashion projects — address the mutual admiration that three iconic 20th-century artists — André Derain, Balthus and Alberto Giacometti — shared.

Paul Cézanne’s portraits had never been the subject of an exhibit before the Musée d’Orsay put on its current show exploring this lesser-known dimension of the French painter’s career. It includes almost 200 works, including 26 self portraits and various series of paintings, like that featuring his wife in a red dress.

Africa has taken over the Fondation Louis Vuitton with a three-part installation. There’s the Jean Pigozzi collection, bringing together 15 artists from various countries and spanning 20 years of modern creations; South African artists, also social activists, who investigate their identity through a wide array of media, and a fascinating collection of masterpieces drawn from the permanent collection, located on the building’s top floor.

The Palais Galliera, which is still under construction, continues highlighting Spanish fashion creations with a display of traditional costumes at the Maison Victor Hugo. Their high level of craftsmanship is evident through selection stemming from the locations such as Andalusia and the Canary Islands. These are brought to life even more thanks to accompanying photographs by José Ortiz Echagüe.

Cars are the subjects of an exciting show at the Fondation Cartier, which focuses on the relationship between photography and the automobile through pictures spanning more than a century, from Brassaï to Martin Parr.

Swimming pools and monumental landscapes splash the walls of the Centre Pompidou, where David Hockney is celebrating his 80th birthday with the most exhaustive retrospective of his oeuvre to date, ranging from his early paintings of industrial England to his latest digital creations, made with an iPad. — Anne-Aymone Gheerbrant

“Jardins,” through July 24

Grand Palais, Galeries Nationales, Square Jean Perrin entrance, 75008

Tel.: +33-1-44-13-17-17

Hours: Open Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Thursday, Sunday and Monday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

“Rodin – The Centennial Exhibition,” through July 31

Grand Palais, Galeries Nationales, Clemenceau entrance, 75008

Tel.: +33-1-44-13-17-17

Hours: Open Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Thursday, Sunday and Monday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

“Kiefer – Rodin,” through Oct. 22

Musée Rodin, 77 Rue de Varenne, 75007

Tel.: +33-1-44-18-61-10

Hours: Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10 a.m.-5:45 p.m.

“Derain, Balthus, Giacometti – An Artistic Friendship,” through Oct. 29

Musée d’Art Moderne, 11 Avenue du Président Wilson, 75116

Tel.: +33-1-53-67-40-00

Hours: Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

“Portraits by Cézanne,” through Sept. 24

Musée d’Orsay, 1 Rue de la Légion d’Honneur, 75007

Tel.: +33-1-40-49-48-14

Hours: Open Tuesday to Sunday, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday, 9:30 a.m.- 9:45 p.m.

“Art/Africa – Le Nouvel Atelier,” through Aug. 28

Fondation Louis Vuitton, 8 Avenue du Mahatma Gandhi, 75116

Tel.: +33-1-40-69-96-00

Hours: Open Monday, Wednesday to Thursday, noon-7 p.m.; Friday, noon-11 p.m.; Saturday to Sunday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.



“Spanish Costumes: Darkness and Light,” through Sept. 24

Maison de Victor Hugo, 6 Place des Vosges, 75004

Tel.: +33-1-42-72-10-16

Hours: Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

“Autophoto,” through Sept. 24

Fondation Cartier, 261 Boulevard Raspail, 75014

Tel.: +33-1-42-18-56-67

Hours: Open Tuesday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Wednesday to Sunday. 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

“David Hockney Retrospective,” through Oct. 23

Centre Pompidou, Place Georges Pompidou, 75004

Tel.: +33-1-44-78-12-33

Hours: Open Wednesday to Monday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

MIX AND MATCH: Molinard 1849 is back with its own Paris boutique after a 30-year absence.

Situated in the Saint-Germain-des Prés neighborhood, the location with a streamlined decor includes a 335-square-foot retail space carrying the storied label’s entire collection. That includes its five perfumes in the prestige and in the private lines; seven soliflore scents; candles, plus a line for guys and one for children.

The other part of the space houses a 445-square-foot atelier, where made-to-measure scents are mixed on location from a selection of 90 essences with the aid of an in-house perfumer. The 50-ml. bottle of perfume, made after a 90 minutes, sells for 89 euros.

Also on offer are shorter and longer sessions for perfume conception, plus one conceived especially for children.

Molinard, which was started in Grasse, France, in 1849, created its iconic perfume, Habanita, in 1921. That was billed to be the first fragrance in the oriental family. In the Thirties, the house’s bottles were created with the likes of René Lalique and Baccarat. — Jennifer Weil

Molinard 1849

72 Rue Bonaparte, 75006

Tel.: +33-1-56-24-22-21

Hours: Open Monday to Saturday, 10 am.-7 p.m.