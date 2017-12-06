In conjunction with the international Art Basel fair, Pasticceria Marchesi, the historic Milan pastry firm, which was acquired by Prada Group in March 2014, has opened its first pop-up store in the Miami Design District.

The temporary shop, which will offer the traditional Italian ice cream for the next two months, is located on the Paradise Plaza and re-creates the atmosphere of the legendary pastry mecca founded on Milan’s Corso Magenta in 1824.

The open-air venue includes a Fifties’-inspired ice-cream cart where customers can order their gelato and sit down at the pink tables and chairs. A green marblelike wall featuring a reproduction of the facade of the charming Marchesi location on Milan’s Via Montenapoleone is a backdrop for the outdoor setting.