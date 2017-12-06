Pasticceria Marchesi_Pop up Store in Miami

Pasticceria Marchesi Pop-up Store in Miami.

ROBIN HILL



In conjunction with the international Art Basel fair, Pasticceria Marchesi, the historic Milan pastry firm, which was acquired by Prada Group in March 2014, has opened its first pop-up store in the Miami Design District.

The temporary shop, which will offer the traditional Italian ice cream for the next two months, is located on the Paradise Plaza and re-creates the atmosphere of the legendary pastry mecca founded on Milan’s Corso Magenta in 1824.

The open-air venue includes a Fifties’-inspired ice-cream cart where customers can order their gelato and sit down at the pink tables and chairs. A green marblelike wall featuring a reproduction of the facade of the charming Marchesi location on Milan’s Via Montenapoleone is a backdrop for the outdoor setting.

Miami Design District Prada
