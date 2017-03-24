Italian vehicles manufacturer Piaggio Group presented on Thursday in Milan a limited-edition book celebrating the 130th anniversary of the company.

Titled “FuturPiaggio — 6 Italian Lessons on Mobility and Modern Life,” the volume, published by Rizzoli, retraces the history of the company in an unconventional way.

“This book was born from our desire to commemorate the company’s anniversary by connecting the past with the challenge of the design of the future,” said Piaggio’s high-tech start-up Fast Forward chief executive officer Jeffrey Schnapp, who wrote the book. “The book offers a wide view on people’s way of moving and its huge impact on the urban scenario.”

In order to highlight the industrial spirit of the company and its innovative attitude, the book is inspired by “Depero Futurista,” the masterpiece of the futurist movement unveiled in 1927 by Fortunato Depero.

To coincide with the launch of the book, Piaggio Group also hosted an exhibition of its most iconic vehicles, including the Vespa scooter and the three-wheel Ape Calessino.

During the evening, the company also showcased “Gita,” a carbon fiber robot cargo carrier able to transport up to 40 pounds of goods while following humans or moving through a mapped path. The high-tech drone will be commercialized starting from next year.