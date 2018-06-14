Soccer’s most notorious bachelor — that would be Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo — is soon to be officially off the market, with plans to marry girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez later this year. But that doesn’t mean your World Cup viewing is without some attraction beyond the action on the field. Here, 11 players that keep the dream alive.
(France) Benjamin Pavard
The 22-year-old defender — and his lush curly locks — is making his World Cup debut this year. During the most recent season, he played for German club VfB Stuttgart.
(Morocco) Brothers Nordin Amrabat and Sofyan Amrabat
They’re hot, they’re talented, there are two of them.
(Germany) Mesut Özil
Germany’s star player may be dating former Miss Turkey Amine Gulse — but don’t let that deter you!
(Mexico) Javier “Chicharito” Hernández
Hailing from Guadalajara, the Mexican striker — known by his nickname, Chicharito (“little pea”) — is no stranger to scandalous headlines. His 30th birthday party became controversial fodder thanks in part to rumored escorts. But Hernández has also put his star power to good use as an ambassador for UNICEF.
(Portugal) André Silva
A Ronaldo alternative.
(Australia) Tomi Jurić
The 26-year-old has said all he does is “eat, sleep, train, repeat,” so be warned.
(Russia) Aleksei Miranchuk
He’s a twin — and as a Russian native, he’s got the home field advantage.
(Iceland) Rúrik Gíslason
Not only can he rock a man bun, but he also has political aspirations — he’s thrown his hat into the field as a candidate for the nation’s recent parliamentary elections.
(Nigeria) Wilfred Ndidi
Our pick for the fashionista of the group.
(Japan) Yoshinori Muto
Japan might not stand much of a chance, but that doesn’t mean Muto should be overlooked.
(Iran) Alireza Jahanbakhsh
The 24-year-old is his national team’s star. Need we say more?