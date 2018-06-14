Soccer’s most notorious bachelor — that would be Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo — is soon to be officially off the market, with plans to marry girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez later this year. But that doesn’t mean your World Cup viewing is without some attraction beyond the action on the field. Here, 11 players that keep the dream alive.

(France) Benjamin Pavard

The 22-year-old defender — and his lush curly locks — is making his World Cup debut this year. During the most recent season, he played for German club VfB Stuttgart.

(Morocco) Brothers Nordin Amrabat and Sofyan Amrabat

They’re hot, they’re talented, there are two of them.

Off 2 Tallinn ✈️🇲🇦 A post shared by Sofyan Amrabat (@sofyanamrabat) on Jun 7, 2018 at 5:39am PDT

(Germany) Mesut Özil

Germany’s star player may be dating former Miss Turkey Amine Gulse — but don’t let that deter you!

(Mexico) Javier “Chicharito” Hernández

Hailing from Guadalajara, the Mexican striker — known by his nickname, Chicharito (“little pea”) — is no stranger to scandalous headlines. His 30th birthday party became controversial fodder thanks in part to rumored escorts. But Hernández has also put his star power to good use as an ambassador for UNICEF.

(Portugal) André Silva

A Ronaldo alternative.

Celebrating Partnership with @cvstosgeneve 😎 A post shared by André Silva (@andresilva9) on May 16, 2018 at 1:08pm PDT

(Australia) Tomi Jurić

The 26-year-old has said all he does is “eat, sleep, train, repeat,” so be warned.

🇦🇺Arrived in Russia🇷🇺 A post shared by Tomi Jurić (@tomijuric9) on Jun 11, 2018 at 12:46pm PDT

(Russia) Aleksei Miranchuk

He’s a twin — and as a Russian native, he’s got the home field advantage.

D A Y x #Тарасовы A post shared by Alexey Miranchuk (@miranchuk) on Jan 29, 2018 at 3:33am PST

(Iceland) Rúrik Gíslason

Not only can he rock a man bun, but he also has political aspirations — he’s thrown his hat into the field as a candidate for the nation’s recent parliamentary elections.

Fitting and shooting! A post shared by Rurik Gislason (@rurikgislason) on May 31, 2018 at 3:58pm PDT

(Nigeria) Wilfred Ndidi

Our pick for the fashionista of the group.

(Japan) Yoshinori Muto

Japan might not stand much of a chance, but that doesn’t mean Muto should be overlooked.

今さらながら、Instagram始めました!!!!また更新していきます。 #dayoff#shinjihouse A post shared by Yoshinori Muto 武藤嘉紀 (@yoshinori_muto_09) on Mar 26, 2018 at 4:22am PDT

(Iran) Alireza Jahanbakhsh

The 24-year-old is his national team’s star. Need we say more?