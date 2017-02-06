President Trump cut a casual figure Saturday afternoon at his members-only Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., ahead of the glittering International Red Cross Ball that evening.

Sporting a crisp white polo shirt, dark slacks and his signature red “Make America Great Again” cap, the former reality star greeted some of the club’s well-heeled guests who lunched in the recently designated “Winter White House.”

Despite his laid-back look, the former businessman seemed tense while holding a notebook and smartphone as several strapping Secret Service agents surrounded him.

This was Trump’s first visit to the massive oceanfront property, which he purchased in 1985 from the estate of socialite Marjorie Merriweather Post, since taking the oath of office on Jan. 20.

“How was the food?” inquired the commander-in-chief, reminding guests that the 45th POTUS is more accustomed to running a country club than running a country.

Also spotted was First Lady Melania Trump, decked out in tennis whites with her brunette locks pulled into a tidy ponytail. The Slovenian-born beauty had her lunch delivered to the family’s private quarters within the Twenties-era main house.

Later that evening, the former model opted for a French-designed pink Dior frock for the annual gala that drew nearly 700 guests to the historic home.