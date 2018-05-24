Public Hotel is taking its retail concept, Trade, outdoors.

On June 2 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the hotel will hold its first monthly bazaar in the hotel’s Chrystie Park. Fashion and accessory brands such as Miansi and Saturdays NYC will host pop-up stalls, while Second Hand Records will be offering a selection of vinyls and the Brooklyn Museum will be peddling merch from their “David Bowie Is” exhibit. Van Leeuwen ice cream and flowers from Hunter Green Floral will also be on offer.

“We’re excited to bring Public’s retail space Trade a new platform to curate even further with Trade Bazaar,” says hotelier Ian Schrager. “This original idea brings a carefully selected group of retailers together in showcasing a special and unique pop up market; offering both hotel guests and locals alike a new shopping experience for those in the know. This is the first of a new series in our Chrystie Park space; we look forward to giving retailers exposure to both our global network and New York following.”

The Public Hotel is located at 215 Chrystie Street in New York’s Lower East Side.