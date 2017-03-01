Public School’s thinly veiled political statement will be available for sale starting tonight.

At the brand’s men’s and women’s fashion show earlier this month, models sported bright red snapback caps emblazoned with the saying: Make America New York.

The hats were intended to foster hope and liberation in a new world, said designers Maxwell Osborne and Dao-Yi Chow. “New York has always been our source of inspiration and even so now,” they said. “Solidarity, tolerance and diversity are fundamental New York City values and are much-needed reminders in order for our country to be great.”

The hats will be offered for sale for $65 with 100 percent of the net proceeds being donated to the ACLU. They will be offered on the Public School web site beginning at 8 p.m. today and at the Public School Cadillac House Retail Lab at 330 Hudson Street starting Thursday at 11 a.m.

The hat is part of the brand’s collaboration with New Era and includes a 44 1/2 detail on the side.