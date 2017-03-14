ROSE WATER WAFFLES

Yields 6 to 8 waffles

Rose water is a delicate flavor used in many Middle Eastern pastries. We added it to these waffles because the nuttiness of the brown butter and the subtle floral note of the rose water brought out a perfect marriage of flavors. It’s easy to find rose water in most grocery stores or online. These are delicious topped with our Honey Syrup, a dollop of labneh or Greek yogurt, a handful of fresh berries or your favorite waffle accompaniment.

2½ cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon sugar

3 large eggs

1¼ cups whole milk

2 tablespoons rose water

1 cup sour cream

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/4 cup honey

Fresh berries, for serving

Yogurt, for serving

Honey Syrup, for serving

Mix the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and sugar in a large mixing bowl to combine.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, rose water and sour cream.

In a small sauté pan, melt the butter over medium heat, swirling the pan until the butter begins to brown (be careful as the butter may splatter). When the butter begins forming brown bits on the bottom of the pan and the color is a deep golden dark brown, turn off the heat. Scrape up any bits of burnt butter from the bottom of the pan and add the honey to the warm butter, stirring until smooth.

Add the egg mixture to the sifted dry ingredients and mix just until combined. Add the butter/honey mixture to the waffle batter and once again stir just to combine, taking care not to overmix.

Heat a waffle iron, spray each side with nonstick cooking spray, and cook the waffles until golden brown, or to your waffle iron specifications.

Finish with a topping of berries, a dollop of yogurt and a pour of Honey Syrup.

From JACK’S WIFE FREDA: Cooking from New York’s West Village by Maya and Dean Jankelowitz. Recipes by Julia Jaksic. Published by Blue Rider Press, an imprint of Penguin Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. Copyright © 2016 by NoamBennyLLC

