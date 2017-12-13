MILAN — Roberto Cavalli is gearing up to unveil its first residential interior design project.

The Italian brand has teamed with Dar Al-Arkan, Saudi Arabia’s larger listed real estate developer, to design the interiors of the 34-story “I Love Florence” tower, which will be located on Dubai Water Canal in the Business Bay area.

Construction work on the skyscraper, which will combine the modern appeal of Dubai with traditional Florentine elegance, will kick off in January.

“I see a strong correlation between Florence and Dubai, with both cities projecting elegance, art and design in everything they do, each in its own way,” said Roberto Cavalli chief executive officer Gian Giacomo Ferraris. “The new tower will embody Roberto Cavalli’s passion for beauty, design and celebration of Italian craftsmanship.”

In particular, Roberto Cavalli will oversee the decoration of the “I Love Florence” tower’s apartments and common areas, which will include interior design accessories and furniture from the Roberto Cavalli Home line.

“When we set out to draw our vision to become leaders in global real estate development, we decided to only settle for the best,” said Dar Al-Arkan chairman Yousef Bin Abdullah Al Shelash. “That’s why we chose Dubai Canal as a location, and the epitome of Italian luxury, Roberto Cavalli, to conceptualize and create truly outstanding living spaces, not only in the residential units, but across the tower’s amenities, including the lobbies, gym, swimming pool, yoga area, outdoor training area and hallways.”

The new project is part of the strategy developed by Ferraris, who joined the Florentine company in July 2016, which is aimed at expanding the international business of the Roberto Cavalli brand, which was acquired by Italian private equity Clessidra SGR in April 2015.