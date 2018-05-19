WINDSOR — Stars from the galaxies of fashion, sports, Hollywood – and the British upper class – are arriving at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor with just a short time to go before the leading lady herself, Meghan Markle, steps out of her car and down the aisle to become Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.

Early Saturday, Queen Elizabeth gave Prince Harry the title of duke, per royal tradition on the wedding day. Harry will now be His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, and upon taking her vows, Markle will become his duchess.

“The Queen has today been pleased to confer a Dukedom on Prince Henry of Wales. His titles will be Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel,” said a statement from Kensington Palace.

The Sussex title is an old one, and the last prince to hold it was Prince Augustus Frederick, the sixth son of Prince George III, who supported the abolition of the slave trade and was known for his liberal political views.

Guests, including Amal Clooney, Oprah Winfrey – who are both wearing Stella McCartney – have already made their way into the chapel while actor Idris Elba has also arrived with his fiancée Sabrina Dhowre in Gucci.

Victoria and David Beckham were also among the guests, as are the Argentinian polo star Nacho Figueras and his wife Delfina Blaquier. Pippa Middleton is there, too, dressed in the British label The Fold. Markle’s fellow cast members from “Suits,” are also among the guests. Cressida Bonas, a stage actress and Harry’s old flame, has arrived wearing the British designer Eponine London.

David Beckham is wearing Dior Homme by Kim Jones:

The wedding is set for 12:00 noon local time, and the couple has also invited 2,640 of members of the public to join them on the grounds of Windsor ahead of the ceremony.

The service will be overseen by the Dean of Windsor, the Rt Rev David Conner, while Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby will marry the couple. The newlyweds will then take a carriage ride through Windsor to greet the crowds before heading off to a lunch reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth at St. George’s Hall.

The couple has opted to ride in an Ascot Landau, a horse-drawn carriage, which is used for Queen Elizabeth’s procession during the Royal Ascot Race as well as other royal events.

In the evening Prince Charles will host 200 close friends and family at Frogmore House on the grounds of a private royal park on the eastern side of Windsor Castle. The couple has enlisted Alexi Lubomirski, a former assistant to Mario Testino who took the couple’s engagement photo, as the official wedding photographer.

In lieu of wedding presents, the couple has asked for donations to seven charities: Children’s HIV Association, Crisis, The Myna Mahila Foundation, Scotty’s Little Soldiers, StreetGames, Surfers Against Sewage and The Wilderness Foundation U.K.

Harry proposed to Markle last November over a roast chicken dinner at their cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace, giving her a three-stone engagement ring that he designed himself. The center stone is a diamond from Botswana, where the young royal founded the children’s health charity Sentebale with Prince Seeiso in 2006.

The two outside stones are diamonds from Princess Diana’s personal collection. The gold ring was made by Cleave and Co., Court Jewellers and Medallists to Queen Elizabeth II.

The couple also chose Cleave and Co. to make their wedding rings. “Ms. Markle’s ring has been fashioned from a piece of Welsh gold, gifted by Her Majesty The Queen,” according to Kensington Palace. “Prince Harry’s ring will be a Platinum band with a textured finish. Both rings were crafted in the Cleave workshop.”