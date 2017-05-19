Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj joined forces on a new track and it’s already rubbing some the wrong way. After teasing the surprise song by posting a picture of her FaceTiming with Minaj, Perry released “Swish Swish” from her forthcoming album “Witness” early this morning.

“A tiger don’t lose no sleep, don’t need no opinions from a shellfish or a sheep,” Perry sings. “Don’t you come for me, no, not today/You’re calculated, I got your number/’Cause you’re a joker and I’m a courtside killer queen.”

Fans quickly began speculating that the song’s fiery lyrics were about Taylor Swift, with whom Perry has a longstanding feud. Swift squad member Ruby Rose caught wind of the theory and took to Twitter to share her disapproval of Perry’s song.

“‘Purposeful poop’ to ‘bomb a petit’ to a sloppy mess of writing over the top of Funkagenda…stop trying to make ‘Wit’…I mean ‘fetch’ happen,” Rose wrote in one tweet. “I just think with everything going on in the world to go from re-branding as political activist only to ditch it and go low…is…a bummer,” she continued, referring to Perry’s recent re-branding as a “purposeful pop” artist.

The first sign of any bad blood between Perry and Swift surfaced when Swift gave an interview to Rolling Stone in 2014. She infamously alleged that a female artist — who she left unnamed — tried to sabotage her arena tour. Fans quickly pointed fingers at Perry, who, shortly after Rolling Stone’s interview was released, tweeted the following: “Watch out for the Regina George in sheep’s clothing.” And so a musical feud was born.

Both Perry and Rose attended the 2017 Met Gala earlier this month. Garbed in custom Maison Margiela “Artisanal,” Perry actually revealed the title of her new album on the red carpet. Read more about her Met Gala look here.

