Clearly, “La La Land” director Damien Chazelle hasn’t gotten enough of Ryan Gosling. The director, who wrote and directed the major award season musical contender, in which Gosling costars alongside Emma Stone, is reuniting with the actor for his next film. Gosling has signed on to star in the Neil Armstrong biopic “First Man,” portraying the astronaut who, on July 20, 1969, became the first man to walk on the moon. Josh Singer, who cowrote the award-winning script for “Spotlight,” has signed on to pen the screenplay based on James Hansen’s biography “First Man: A Life of Neil A. Armstrong.” The project is scheduled to begin filming in 2017.

Signing onto “First Man” is sure to be much, much more than just a small step for Gosling. Chazelle’s past films have proven to be award bait — his 2014 feature “Whiplash” garnered an Academy Award nomination for best picture, and earned J.K. Simmons an award for best supporting actor. “La La Land” has picked up a 2017 Golden Globe nomination for best musical or comedy, and a Golden Globe and SAG best leading actor nomination for Ryan Gosling. The film is expected to be a player when Academy Award nominations are released in January.

Which actors will costar alongside Gosling in “First Man” remains to be released, but several Hollywood leading actors have shared their admiration for Gosling in recent days on social media. “Watch @RyanGosling and Emma Stone in @LaLaLand. So much to love,” tweeted Russell Crowe less than a day ago, while Steven Cree tweeted “So not only can Ryan Gosling build houses with his bare hands, he can also sing, dance and play the piano!! Jesus.” Jaden Smith took the flattery one step further. “I Wanna Be Ryan Gosling For Christmas,” wrote Smith.

Unfortunately for him, that role is already filled.

I Wanna Be Ryan Gosling For Christmas — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) December 29, 2016

Watch @RyanGosling and Emma Stone in @LaLaLand . So much to love — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) December 29, 2016

So not only can Ryan Gosling build houses with his bare hands, he can also sing, dance and play the piano!! Jesus. #LALALAND @LaLaLand — Steven Cree (@MrStevenCree) December 28, 2016

