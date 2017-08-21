Late August is notoriously slow for the movies – as it is for the fashion industry – and this past weekend was no different.

The weekend’s two big openings were action film “Hitman’s Bodyguard,” starring Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek, which squared off against the critically favored “Logan Lucky,” featuring an ensemble cast of Channing Tatum, Riley Keough, Daniel Craig, Adam Driver, Hilary Swank, Seth MacFarlane, Katie Holmes, Katherine Waterston and Sebastian Stan. “Logan Lucky,” which tells the story of three siblings (Tatum, Keough and Driver) who plot a heist to rob the Charlotte Motor Speedway, was directed by Steven Soderbergh, of “Erin Brockovich,” the “Ocean’s” trilogy and “Magic Mike” fame.

It seems audiences were more in the market for a Reynolds action movie – even one with rather lackluster reviews – as “Hitman’s Bodyguard” topped “Logan Lucky” with $21.6 million, compared to $8.1 million.

Other films showing this past weekend were “Wind River,” starring Elizabeth Olsen, Jeremy Renner and Kelsey Asbille, which was directed by “Hell or High Water” writer Taylor Sheridan, and Sundance hit “Patti Cake$,” which follows a white female rapper played by Danielle Macdonald.

Read our interview with ‘Patti Cake$’ actress Danielle Macdonald

Read our interview with ‘Wind River’ breakout Kelsey Asbille

The real success story of the weekend proved to be “Wonder Woman,” though, which reached $800 million worldwide. In June, the movie broke records to become the first female-led superhero blockbuster when it outperformed estimations of $80 million to $90 million and brought in $100.5 million in the U.S. and Canada.

