Scarlett Johansson isn’t just the highest grossing actress of all time — she was the highest grossing actor at the box office overall in 2016.

Forbes recently released its list of this year’s top actors by box-office numbers, and Johansson is at the top with global box-office sales of $1.2 billion, a number that was greatly aided by her role as Black Widow in “Captain America: Civil War,” which grossed more than $1 billion. Her “Captain America” costars Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. follow closely behind on the list, both tied for the second highest-grossing spot. In addition to “Captain America,” this year Johansson also appeared in “Hail, Caesar!” and had voice roles in animated films “The Jungle Book” and “Sing.”

The year saw a continuation of films based on long-standing franchises — Marvel, the DC Extended Universe, Star Wars — and the payoff for the actors who align themselves with the big-budget projects is evident on the list. Each of the actors on this year’s top 10 highest-grossing list were aligned with one of the three franchises: fourth on the list was Margot Robbie (“Suicide Squad“), followed by Amy Adams (“Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice”), Ben Affleck (“Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice”), Henry Cavill (“Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice”), Ryan Reynolds (“Deadpool”), Felicity Jones (“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”) and Will Smith (“Suicide Squad”) in the 10th highest spot.

While this genre of cinema isn’t typically known to rack up the accolades during awards season, “Deadpool” has already picked up a best picture Golden Globe nomination and best actor nomination for Reynolds. The rest of the top 10 list of actors had other projects to buoy them in the cinematic pool — “Sing” picked up a “Best Animated Picture” nomination, and Adams picked up a “Best Actress” nomination for “Arrival.”

Last year’s top-grossing actor was Chris Pratt, preceded in 2014 by Jennifer Lawrence. Pratt and Lawrence costar in the recently released film “Passengers,” which has been critically panned and so far proven to be a box-office disappointment.

But hey, there’s always next year.